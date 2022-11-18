Non-local labourer shot by terrorists succumbs in J&K hospital

  • Menu
Srinagar: A non-local labourer shot by terrorists in J&K's Pulwama district last week succumbed to his injuries in a Srinagar hospital on Friday, police said.

Two non-local labourers were shot and injured in Rakh-e-Momin area of Awantipora in Pulwama on November 12.

One of them, identified as Chotu Prasad of UP's Gorakhpur, succumbed to injuries in the hospital, police said.

