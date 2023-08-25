None of the ISRO scientists is IITian

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had a very important point to make.



“Worth applauding: @ISRO chief Dr Somanath is a product of the TKM College of Engineering, Kollam, Kerala and many of his colleagues graduated from the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram (CET). At least seven more engineers from CET were involved in the #Chandrayaan3Success:

Indians are rightly obsessed with the IITs, but let’s salute the alumni of unsung engineering colleges who serve the public sector with dedication & who are the backbone of national enterprises like @ISRO. IITians went to Silicon Valley; CETians took us to the moon!”

Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair said the ISRO scientists have achieved this historic success by getting a salary one-fifth of the scientists in the developed world.

According to him, the low wages for the scientists at ISRO are one of the reasons why they could find low-cost solutions for space exploration. He said there are no millionaires among ISRO scientists, and they always live a very normal and subdued life.

“They are not really bothered about the money but are passionate and dedicated to their mission. That is how we achieved greater heights,” Nair said here.