Live
- Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope
- Varahi Yatra: Pawan to hold a public meeting at Gajuwaka today
- Spirituality and Empowerment: Encouraging Human Potential and Self-Realisation
- The Power of Preventive Care: Taking Charge of Your Health and Well-being’
- Social Consciousness: Why Do We Have Rituals?
- Delhi: Violent Clash Erupts in Northern Part Of The Capital As Police Raid Gambling Den
- Haryana Government Takes Action Against Gram Panchayats Restricting Muslim Entry, Showcause Notices Issued
- Andhra Pradesh: Search operation continues for Leopard at Tirumala
- Shocking Crime: Haryana Schoolgirl Abducted And Gang-Raped; Police Apprehend 3 Suspects
- NEEPCO, a 100% subsidiary of NTPC, has signed MoA with Govt of Arunachal Pradesh for development of 2620 MW hydro projects
Just In
Not allowing Manipur MPs to speak over violence is an insult to entire state, says Congress
Congress on Saturday said that not allowing two BJP MPs to speak in parliament over the violence in their own state is not only unfortunate but an insult to the entire Manipur as well.
New Delhi: Congress on Saturday said that not allowing two BJP MPs to speak in parliament over the violence in their own state is not only unfortunate but an insult to the entire Manipur as well.
“BJP MP from Manipur was not allowed to speak in Parliament even after requesting. This is not only unfortunate but an insult to the entire Manipur.
“The divisive politics of the BJP first set fire to Manipur. When violence broke out, he was left to fend for himself. Still violence continues.
It is shameful for the BJP to stop its own MP from Manipur and Minister of State for External Affairs from speaking at such a time,” Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh in a tweet said.
The House of Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and one more BJP MP from Manipur was not allowed to speak on the violence in Parliament.