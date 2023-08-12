  • Menu
Not allowing Manipur MPs to speak over violence is an insult to entire state, says Congress

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: Congress on Saturday said that not allowing two BJP MPs to speak in parliament over the violence in their own state is not only unfortunate but an insult to the entire Manipur as well.

“BJP MP from Manipur was not allowed to speak in Parliament even after requesting. This is not only unfortunate but an insult to the entire Manipur.

“The divisive politics of the BJP first set fire to Manipur. When violence broke out, he was left to fend for himself. Still violence continues.

It is shameful for the BJP to stop its own MP from Manipur and Minister of State for External Affairs from speaking at such a time,” Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh in a tweet said.

The House of Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and one more BJP MP from Manipur was not allowed to speak on the violence in Parliament.

