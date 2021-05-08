Not system, Modi government failed people: Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday attacked the Centre over its handling of the pandemic, saying the system has not failed but the Modi government failed the people of the country and demanded that an all-party meeting be convened immediately on the Covid-19 situation.

Addressing the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) meeting virtually, Sonia Gandhi said the battle against the pandemic transcends political differences and everyone has to fight it together as a nation.

Launching a fierce attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she charged that India is crippled by political leadership that has no empathy for the people.

She also demanded that a meeting of the standing committees must be convened to ensure collective action and accountability to combat the pandemic better.

"Let us be absolutely clear -- the system hasn't failed. The Modi government has been unable to constructively channelise India's many strengths and resources. I say this categorically - India is crippled by a political leadership today that has no empathy for the people. The Modi government has failed the people of our country," the Congress leader told the MPs.

She said the Congress firmly believes that fighting the pandemic is not a 'Government versus Us' battle but a 'Us versus Corona' battle.

"This battle transcends political differences. We have to fight this battle together as a nation. In that spirit, as a first step, I believe that the Modi government must urgently call an all-party meeting on the Covid-19 situation," she said.

"The Congress also demands that standing committees must be convened to ensure collective action and accountability to combat the pandemic better," she said.