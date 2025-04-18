Notices issued to 11 pvt schools for fee hike

New Delhi: After issuing show-cause notices to 11 private schools for unfair fee hikes and irregularities in accounts, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday claimed a major victory against a top private school in Dwarka after a court ordered an inspection led by the District Magistrate.

Talking to IANS, Sood said notices were issued to 11 schools after their accounts were inspected by Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) and prima facie there are signs of mismanagement.

“We don’t want to create a sensation by announcing what action will be taken against them but I can say the Rekha Gupta government is committed to safeguarding interests of students and parents,” he said. Talking about the top private school in Dwarka, he said a court has directed the "District Magistrate to stop high-handedness of the school in Dwarka and we have issued a show-cause notice to it."

He claimed that based on a report given by the DM, the court has even gone on to say that the Dwarka school should be taken over by the government for alleged wrongdoings. The Minister said, due to the efforts of the Delhi government, the court has directed Director, Education, and his team to visit the Dwarka school and ensure that no violation of the Delhi School Education Act, 1973, takes place in the institution.