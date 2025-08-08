Notification for Vice President's election issued

New Delhi: The nomination process for the September 9 poll to elect the next vice president began on Thursday with the Election Commission issuing a notification.

According to the notification, August 21 is the last date for filing nominations and the documents will be scrutinised on August 22. August 25 is the last date for the withdrawal of nomination.

The vice president's post fell vacant on July 21 following the surprise resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, who cited health reasons for his decision. His term was to end in August 2027.

According to constitutional provisions, in case of a mid-term poll, the incumbent gets a full five-year term. A person cannot be elected as the vice president unless he is a citizen of India, has completed 35 years of age and is qualified for election as a member of the Rajya Sabha.