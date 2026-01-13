Nuisance in train: SC slams judicial officer’s conduct

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed a Madhya Pradesh High Court order that quashed the termination of a judicial officer who allegedly created a nuisance and urinated in front of the berth of a woman co-passenger onboard a train in 2018.

Terming the civil judge’s conduct as “disgusting”, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta observed that it was a “shocking” case and he should have been dismissed.

It issued a notice to the judicial officer and the Madhya Pradesh government seeking their responses on the petition filed by the high court’s administrative side against a May last year order of the high court’s division bench that had quashed the termination order of September 2019 and had directed that the judicial officer be reinstated within 15 days.

“You should have been dismissed,” the apex court bench said.

“Issue notice, returnable within four weeks. In the meantime, effect and operation of the impugned judgement shall remain stayed,” the top court said while posting the matter for hearing after six weeks.

The judicial officer was appointed to the post of Civil Judge, class-II, in March 2011, and it was alleged that in June 2018, when he was travelling in a train, he misbehaved, harassed the co-passengers in a drunken state and undertook certain obscene activities.

It was also alleged that in the state of intoxication, he urinated in front of the berth of a woman co-passenger and due to the nuisance, passengers had to pull the chain, and the train was delayed.

He was arrested and, since the offence was bailable, was released on bail.

A show-cause notice was issued to him in June 2018 and the judicial officer submitted a detailed reply to it, denying the allegations levelled against him.

He was also prosecuted under Section 145 of the Railway Act, 1989, for the same set of allegations and after a detailed trial, the special railway magistrate, Jabalpur, acquitted him in March 2019.

The judicial officer was issued another show cause notice in September 2018, along with articles of charge and a preliminary enquiry report.