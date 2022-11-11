Nurse From Kerala Turned Saviour

A nurse was flying to New Delhi from the Kerala city of Kozhikode to attend a felicitation event held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. A soldier who passed out in mid-air on his seat was saved by the nurse, P Geetha. She bravely saved a soldier's life while en route to Delhi to accept the National Florence Nightingale Award.



One emergency announcement was made during the flight, and a doctor was summoned to assist a jawan who had fainted on his seat owing to heart irregularities.

Suman B, a 32-year-old soldier who had no pulse and lost consciousness, has been named. Geetha moved quickly to aid the soldier, giving him or her emergency care and doing cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Dr. Mohammed Asheel, a representative of the World Health Organization, assisted her. He said that as he responded to the emergency call, he observed Geetha performing CPR on the patient. He collaborated with the nurse, and they both did the job well.

Geetha has also won various accolades for her outstanding nursing skills. For her efforts during the Nipah outbreak, she was given the Kerala government's "Best Nurse" award in 2019. She was also productive during the COVID-19 pandemic and helped save a number of lives. She started working at a private hospital in Kerala after graduating from a government medical college in Kozhikode.