Live
- Youth should protect cultural traditions of India: Collector
- IMA elections to be held today
- BCs demand a TN-like quota system
- Merger of villages with KMC faces opposition
- Vagdevi College organises CBM Expo 2K24
- iPad 10 Available for Rs 29,999 on Amazon: Is it a Best Choice?
- TGTDC’s food fiesta today
- Jr NTR Fan Dies While Watching 'Devara' Film in Kadapa
- NTPC Ramagundam wins award
- Google Launches Contextual Smart Replies Feature for Gmail: Details
Just In
Nurses launch Statewide protest
Nursing staff at State-run hospitals and healthcare centres in Odisha launched a Statewide agitation on Wednesday over their 10-point charter of demands that include regularisation of contractual workers and scrapping of the outsourcing system
Bhubaneswar: Nursing staff at State-run hospitals and healthcare centres in Odisha launched a Statewide agitation on Wednesday over their 10-point charter of demands that include regularisation of contractual workers and scrapping of the outsourcing system. Suchismita Dash, president of Odisha Nursing Employees’ Association (ONEA), said the group has repeatedly presented their demands to the State government but has received no response. Stating that nurses have begun their protest without disrupting emergency medical services, Dash warned that they might opt for ‘cease work’ from September 27 if their demands were not addressed. State Health Secretary Aswathy S held discussions with ONEA representatives to address various concerns affecting nursing officers.Though the Health department assured that their issues would be considered sympathetically at the appropriate time, Dash expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome of the meeting and said the association would proceed with their planned agitation.
Meanwhile, the government has urged nursing staff to refrain from further agitation, withdraw their strike, and return to work immediately. Earlier, Director of Nursing Artabandhu Nayak had instructed the heads of all State-run healthcare facilities to take action against nursing staff participating in the ‘cease work’ protest, citing the Odisha Emergency Services (Maintenance) Act, 1988, which is currently in effect in the State.