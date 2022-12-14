Nurture archery skills of tribals, says Prafulla Mallik

Dhenkanal: Odisha Steel and Mines Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik called on the State and district organisers of Archery Association to promote talent among the tribal players by nurturing their archery skills. This will boost their confidence and help them scale new heights at the State and National levels, he said.



The State government is providing funds for the development of various sports and encouraging sportspersons. Now school and college students are taking up sports as their career and making a mark at the national and international levels. Some have even brought laurels to the State, the Minister said.

Parjanga MLA Nrusingha Charan Sahu said students from tribal pockets should be encouraged to take part in archery competition.

Mallik was the chief guest at the valedictory function of the 4th State Tribal Archery Championship in Dhenkanal Stadium on Sunday evening.

Thirteen teams from various districts participated in the championship. The Minister distributed prizes among the winning players. Former minister and District Archery Association president N C N Dash, district vice-chairman Raja Kishore Behera, secretary Amiya Kumar Chand and State vice-president Saroj Kumar Singh were present.