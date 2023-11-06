Odd-even rule will be implemented to address the increasing pollution issue from November 13th to 20th

New Delhi: Amidst the outcry over pollution in Delhi, the Delhi government has once again decided to implement the odd-even rule. This regulation will be enforced for cars on the capital's roads from November 13 to November 20. Apart from this, all classes in schools have been closed until November 10th, except November 10th–12th. This decision was made on Monday afternoon after a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Following the meeting, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai gave this information.

Gopal Rai also urged the UP and BJP governments to prohibit the use of firecrackers during Diwali to decrease pollution. 'In Delhi, there is a prohibition on firecrackers,' he added. Despite the restriction, firecrackers were set off in a number of places last time. The police were directed to alert the teams. Diwali is just around the corner. There is a World Cup match, followed by Chhath Puja. In the future, there is a plea to the BJP governments of UP and Haryana to impose a ban there too so that the pollution situation can be prevented from becoming more dangerous.

According to Gopal Rai, pollution levels may rise after Delhi. In light of this, the Odd Even formula will be implemented in Delhi from the 13th to the 20th of November, the day after Diwali. It will begin on November 13th and go until November 20th. After a week of analyzing the pollution situation, a decision will be made. Odd has even been used in the past. On odd days, cars with license plates ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9 will be permitted to be driven. Similarly, cars with the numbers 0, 2, 4, 6, and 8 will be permitted to operate on even days. According to Gopal Rai, schools up to the primary level are closed until November 10th.

He said, 'In today's meeting, it was decided that classes 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, and 11th will also remain closed till the 10th. Due to board examinations, classes 10th and 12th have been allowed to run. After this, the Directorate of Education issued a notification ordering all the schools to conduct online education for all classes except 10th and 12th by November 10. Teachers will go to school and take classes.

Furthermore Rai stated, the increase in pollution that has been recorded since October 30 is due to drop in temperature and extremely low wind speed. He stated that effort is being done in Delhi to minimize pollution throughout the year.He said that the Kejriwal government took many actions that boosted the number of clean air days from 109 in 2015 to 206 this year.Rai said, 'After many years, such a situation has arisen in Delhi that since October 30, the wind speed in Delhi has been continuously low. Due to this, pollution particles remain.