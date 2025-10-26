Odisha approves 33 projects worth Rs 1.46 lakh cr

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Saturday approved 33 investment proposals worth Rs 1.46 lakh crore, including Adani Enterprises Limited’s coal-to-chemical project. The projects were cleared at the High Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and the Single Window Clearance Committee (SLWCA) headed by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja. While HLCA approved 12 investment proposals worth Rs 1,41,993.54 crore, which will create 49,745 employment opportunities, the SLWCA approved Rs 4,019.53 crore worth of investments, generating 16,590 employment opportunities.

The HLCA approved the projects in the new-age sectoral investments in the ESDM (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing) sector, while ACME Akshay Energy Private Limited has invested in green hydrogen and green ammonia production. Jindal India Power Limited has also invested in the power and renewable energy sector. The Adani Enterprise Limited will set up a coal-to-chemical plant at an investment of Rs 84,000 crore in Sundargarh district and generate employment for 36,000 people, an official said.

A total of 33 investment proposals were approved during this clearance meetings marking the completion of 500 days in the office by the BJP government in Odisha. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, “These 500 days reflect a confident, progressive, and investment-ready Odisha. The trust shown by investors from across India and abroad highlights the strength of our policies, the speed of governance, and our vision for a self-reliant and developed State.”

The approved projects cover a wide range of sectors, including IT & ESDM, aerospace and defence, textiles and apparel, food processing,tourism, green energy equipment, IT & ITES, data centres, speciality steel, aluminium, power and renewable energy, green hydrogen and ammonia, chemicals, semiconductors and rare earth materials.

This apart, the investments have been strategically spread across 14 key districts – Angul, Bolangir, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Khurda, Puri, Sambalpur and Sundargarh – ensuring balanced industrialisation and inclusive regional growth, he said.

These initiatives will boost industrial growth, create more skilled jobs and support sustainable development across Odisha, the Chief Minister said, adding that they will also help strengthen the State’s position as a leading destination for both Indian and global investors.

An official statement said that in the past 500 days, Odisha has set a new benchmark. During this period, 12 Single Window meetings and 7 HLCA meetings were held, approving 330 projects with a total investment potential of Rs 7.7 lakh crore, spanning diverse sectors such as metals, chemicals, textiles, food processing, and IT/ESDM. These approvals are expected to generate approximately 4.7 lakh employment opportunities across the State.

In addition, 76 projects were fast-tracked and grounded, while 8 projects were inaugurated, with a combined investment of Rs 2.04 lakh crore, creating around 1.63 lakh direct employment opportunities across various skill-sets.