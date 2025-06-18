Odisha approves 8 projects worth Rs 1.51 lakh crore

Bhubaneswar: In a major boost to Odisha’s industrialisation, the State government has approved eight mega projects worth over Rs 1.51 lakh crore, which are set to create over 62,000 job opportunities. The industrial projects were approved at the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday.

The aluminium, chemicals, steel, textiles and ancillary and downstream metal sector projects are spread across six districts - Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Khurda and Sambalpur. Majhi said since June 12 last year, his government has held six HLCA meetings. In these meetings, a total of 62 projects have been approved with an investment opportunity of Rs 5.67 lakh crore that can potentially create around 2.42 lakh jobs, the officials said. “This progress is a clear step towards the national goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047 and the State’s vision of ‘Samruddha Odisha’ by 2036. Odisha is moving towards becoming a leading industrial and investment hub in India,” the Chief Minister said. In the aluminium sector, Vedanta Limited leads with an investment proposal of Rs 1,28,000 crore for a 3-MTPA aluminium smelter and a 4,900-MW captive power plant (CPP) in Dhenkanal. This mega project is expected to create 30,000 jobs, an official statement said.

The chemicals sector also saw a substantial proposal by SRF Limited to set up a specialty chemicals and refrigerant manufacturing unit with an annual capacity of 2 lakh MT in Ganjam, involving an investment of Rs 10,000 crore and potential generation of 20,000 employment opportunities.

In the steel and metal downstream sector, Jindal India Steel Tech Limited will set up a 1.26-MTPA specialty steel processing facility in Dhenkanal, with an investment of Rs 3,600 crore, creating 2,000 jobs. Besides, Linde India Limited will invest Rs 1,303.50 crore to establish an air separation unit in Jajpur, offering high-quality industrial gases and employing 100 people. In the textiles sector, Sportking India Limited will invest Rs 2,055 crore in Khurda to establish a cotton and blended yarn manufacturing unit with an annual capacity of 62,000 MT, creating 4,800 employment opportunities.