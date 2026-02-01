Odisha CM Mohan Majhi hails Union Budget as visionary, welfare-oriented

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi greeted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the presentation of the Union Budget for the 2026–27 financial year, which he described as visionary and welfare-oriented, focusing on the empowerment of youth, farmers, entrepreneurs, the middle class, and workers.

Taking to his X handle, CM Majhi wrote, “This forward-looking and inclusive budget provides new opportunities for youth, security for farmers, incentives for entrepreneurs, relief for the middle class, and recognition for workers. It aims to accelerate innovation, manufacturing, and employment while strengthening agriculture, rural development, infrastructure, tourism, culture, and knowledge traditions, thereby realising the mantra of Development with Heritage.”

On the announcement of the establishment of a ‘Rare Earth Corridor’ in Odisha in the Union Budget, the CM stated that this crucial decision will promote mineral processing, research, and high-technology manufacturing in the state. He also hailed the decisions regarding the operationalisation of National Waterway-5 (NW-5), connecting the mineral-rich areas of Talcher and Angul and industrial centres like Kalinga Nagar to the ports of Paradeep and Dhamra.

“For Odisha, the establishment of the ‘Rare Earth Corridor’ will promote mineral processing, research, and high-technology manufacturing. The operationalisation of National Waterway-5 (NW-5) will connect mineral-rich and industrial regions to ports, ensuring cost-effective and environmentally sustainable transport, while skill development centres along the waterway will equip local youth with training and employment opportunities,” added Majhi.

He further underscored that conservation-based tourism initiatives such as ‘Turtle Trails’ and mountain trails in the Eastern Ghats will protect biodiversity, empower local communities, and position Odisha as a world-class destination for nature and adventure tourism.

“Support to MSMEs, startups, and indigenous production further strengthens the foundations of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. Through social justice, inclusive development, and good governance, this budget paves the way for India’s present and future growth. I convey my heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister and sincere thanks to Hon’ble Finance Minister for this visionary and welfare-oriented budget,” noted Majhi.

Notably, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday presented her record ninth consecutive Union Budget for the 2026-27 financial year in Parliament.