Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik approves six new police stations

Bhubaneswar, Aug 7: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday approved rationalisation of 905 posts in Odisha police and creation of six new police stations.

The move is to strengthen 220 police stations and six outposts in 21 police districts, said a statement from Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The Chief Minister has approved the rationalization for strengthening of police stations for better crime control and efficient delivery of citizen-centric services, the statement said.

The existing police stations which will be bifurcated creating six new police stations are - Khandagiri police station in Bhubaneswar, Angul Town police station in Angul, Jhasuguda Town police station in Jharsuguda, Bhanjanagar police station in Ganjam, Bhadrak (Rural) police station in Bhadrak and Tihidi police station in Bhadrak.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had directed the Police DG to make more personnel available in police stations by way of rationalisation.

"Significant decline in Maoist menace due to strong security response and development activities has enabled the state to rationalise its manpower in police," said the CMO. DGP Abhay said this will help the police in controlling crime and improving service delivery to residents of Odisha.