Odisha Cong begins Sankalp Padayatra

Bhubaneswar: New Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das on Tuesday launched a 60-km Sankalp Padayatra from Bhubaneswar to Puri's Lord Jagannath Temple. After arriving at Biju Patnaik International Airport for the first time since being appointed State Congress president, Das received a rousing welcome from party workers and supporters.

The padayatra is part of efforts to rejuvenate the Congress in the State. "The Sankalp Padayatra is being held to bring change within the Congress and in the State. It has been organised to restore the lost glory of Odisha," Das told reporters. Das has decided not to make any political statements until he has ‘darshan’ of Lord Jagannath.

Since his appointment as OPCC president, Das has taken steps to reunite and strengthen the party’s base in the State. He has urged leaders who were suspended or had left the party to return.