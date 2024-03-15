Live
Just In
Odisha Cong releases poll manifesto with 10 guarantees
Bhubaneswar: A day before the declaration of dates for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the Odisha Congress on Friday unveiled its manifesto and a 10-point guarantee card.
The party released its manifesto in the presence of AICC Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar, State president Sarat Pattanayak and OPCC manifesto committee chairman Panchanan Kanungo.
The Congress has promised to offer Minimum Support Price of Rs 3,000 per quintal for paddy along with bonus to the farmers. The party also pledged to give a pension of Rs 2,000 to every farmer in the State. It assured free electricity up to 200 units for every household as it is offering in Karnataka.
“We will provide employment to five lakh youths and an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month for three years. The party will also ensure that only local youths will be employed in the industries of the State,” Kumar said.
It promised to provide gas cylinders to every family at Rs 500.