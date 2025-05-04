Odisha govt approves 19 projects worth Rs 3.8K cr

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday approved 19 projects worth Rs 3,898 crore, which are expected to generate employment for over 7,400 people. According to an official statement, the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, has given its nod to the proposals spanning various sectors such as steel, iron & ferro alloys, industrial gases, logistics, food and beverage, agro-processing, tourism and hospitality, chemicals, metal downstream and apparel and textile.

The projects are proposed to be grounded in Angul, Balasore, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Khurda, Koraput, Sambalpur and Sundargarh.The State has approved the proposal of Sree Metaliks Limited to expand its integrated steel plant in Keonjhar with an investment of Rs 885 crore.The proposal of Tata Steel to enhance its crude steel capacity from the proposed 6.5 million tonne per annum (MTPA) to 7.1 MTPA with an additional investment of Rs 700 crore was also green-lighted by the panel.

Lal Baba Seamless Tubes Private Limited proposed to establish a precision tube manufacturing facility in Cuttack with an investment of Rs 200 crore while Surlon India Limited will set up a railway component manufacturing unit in Sundargarh for Rs 55 crore.

Both projects were approved by Odisha government, the statement said. Among others, the SLSWCA also approved the proposals of Linde India Limited (Rs 425 crore), Bhuvaneshwari Foods & Beverages Private Limited (Rs 300 crore), ACME Clean Energy Private Limited (Rs 366.50 crore), and Vasanth Vihar Constructions ( Rs 134.50 crore).