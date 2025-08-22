Odisha govt clears 18 projects worth Rs 4.5K cr

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday approved 18 industrial projects with a proposed investment to the tune of Rs 4,515 crore. The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), during its 139th meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Manoj Ahuja, cleared the investment proposals.

These projects are expected to create 8,200 employment opportunities across eight districts including Angul, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Sundargarh and Jharsuguda. “By spreading investments across diverse regions, the government is ensuring that economic growth goes hand in hand with job creation, stronger local economies and equitable industrialisation,” an official statement said. The government further said the projects approved on Wednesday highlight Odisha’s dual focus—strengthening its traditional growth engines like steel, infrastructure and tourism, while simultaneously advancing sunrise sectors such as Green Energy, Electric Vehicles, Data Centres, Bio-fuels and Pharmaceuticals. This diverse mix of projects underscores the State’s forward-looking strategy to build a sustainable, future-ready economy while ensuring balanced industrial growth across regions. A Raipur-based green energy equipment manufacturing company will set up a 2 GW solar cell manufacturing unit in Ganjam with an investment of Rs 750 crore, creating 515 jobs. The SLSWCA also approved an investment proposal to set up a 5 GWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) assembly plant in Dhenkanal with an investment of Rs 283 crore, which will create 51 jobs. Similarly, a five-star hotel in Paradip, with an investment of Rs 211 crore, is expected to be constructed. The project is likely to generate 350 jobs in the tourism sector.

Besides, an investment of Rs 300 crore will be made to set up an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Khurda with an annual capacity of 10,000 units, which will generate 145 jobs. The State government also approved an investment proposal to develop a hyperscale data centre facility in Khurda with an investment of Rs 501 crore. The project is expected to generate 450 jobs in the IT sector. The projects cleared in the 139th SLSWCA meeting reaffirm the State’s commitment to generating employment, enhancing value addition and promoting balanced regional growth.

Odisha is progressing steadily towards building a prosperous, future-ready economy aligned with the vision of Samrudha Odisha 2036, an official said.