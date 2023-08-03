Live
Odisha hikes food allowance by 30% for patients admitted in govt hospitals
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday approved a proposal to hike the food grant for patients admitted in state-run hospitals by 30 per cent, officials said.
The daily diet allowance per bed in hospitals has been increased from Rs 85 to Rs 110 per day, they said.
Similarly, the daily diet allowance has been hiked to Rs 95 from Rs 75 for children. For high-nutrition food, it has been increased from Rs 95 to Rs 120, from Rs 75 to Rs 95 for dry food and from Rs 85 to Rs 110 for liquid diet, they added.
The decision will be applicable to all the 618 government hospitals across the state, and benefit 42 lakh patients. It will cost the state exchequer Rs 64 crore annually, officials said.
