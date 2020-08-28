Odisha likely to face medium flood in Mahanadi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is bracing for a medium-level flood situation in the Mahanadi river system following heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas in Chhattisgarh and an increase in the water level of Hirakud Dam, a senior official said on Friday.

The death toll due to rain-related incidents rose to 12 in the state as five more people lost their lives on Friday, informed the official.While heavy rain under the impact of a low-pressure over the Bay of Bengal have resulted in widespread flooding as most rivers are overflowing, the discharge of floodwater from Hirakud reservoir has added woes to the people living along the river system.

The authorities have opened 40 of the 64 sluice gates of the Hirakud Dam to discharge excess water on Friday. Coastal districts like Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada and Nayagarh are likely to be affected by the flood.

"We are expecting 10 lakh or on the maximum 10.5 lakh cusecs of water at Mundali in Cuttack. Keeping that in view, I have personally discussed with the collectors of all districts coming under the Mahanadi river system. They have been asked to remain alert," said Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena.

Over 6.60 lakh cusec of water is now entering the Hirakud reservoir while 5.13 lakh cusec is being discharged through 40 sluice gates of the dam. The present water level of Hirakud dam is 625.52 feet against the full reservoir level of 630 feet.

He said additional teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Response Force (ODRAF) and Fire Service have been prepositioned in the areas likely to be affected.

"We would request the people residing in villages adjacent to river banks to remain alert," said the SRC. Brahmani, Baitarani, Subarnarekha and Jalaka rivers are flowing above the danger level at different places. Though the water level of some of these rivers were likely to recede as there is no rainfall, Jena said.