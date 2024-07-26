  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Odisha plans to procure potato from UP

Odisha plans to procure potato from UP
x
Highlights

With price of potato touching Rs 50 per kg due to “inadequate” supply from West Bengal, Odisha government on Friday said it was contemplating to procure the tuber from Uttar Pradesh.

Bhubaneswar: With price of potato touching Rs 50 per kg due to “inadequate” supply from West Bengal, Odisha government on Friday said it was contemplating to procure the tuber from Uttar Pradesh.

This was stated by Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra after reviewing the situation in the market.

“There is sufficient stock of potatoes in the State which could cater to the needs for seven or eight days. Strict action will be taken against those responsible for creating artificial scarcity and price hike of potatoes in Odisha market,” the minister said.

Patra said the price rise of potatoes is due to “halt” in supply from West Bengal. The supply from West Bengal remained suspended due to the strike by cold storage owners in West Bengal.

The issue was also raised in the Assembly during Zero Hour. Balasore MLA Manas Dutta expressed concern over the non-supply of potatoes from West Bengal.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X