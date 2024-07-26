Odisha plans to procure potato from UP

Bhubaneswar: With price of potato touching Rs 50 per kg due to “inadequate” supply from West Bengal, Odisha government on Friday said it was contemplating to procure the tuber from Uttar Pradesh.

This was stated by Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra after reviewing the situation in the market.

“There is sufficient stock of potatoes in the State which could cater to the needs for seven or eight days. Strict action will be taken against those responsible for creating artificial scarcity and price hike of potatoes in Odisha market,” the minister said.

Patra said the price rise of potatoes is due to “halt” in supply from West Bengal. The supply from West Bengal remained suspended due to the strike by cold storage owners in West Bengal.

The issue was also raised in the Assembly during Zero Hour. Balasore MLA Manas Dutta expressed concern over the non-supply of potatoes from West Bengal.