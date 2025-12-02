Odisha Raj Bhavan renamed as Lok Bhavan

Bhubaneswar: The Raj Bhavan in Odisha has been officially renamed as ‘Lok Bhavan’, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati said on Monday. The renaming, effective from December 1, was approved based on a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“Raj Bhavan, Bhubaneswar and Raj Bhavan, Puri are renamed as Lok Bhavan, Bhubaneswar and Lok Bhavan, Puri respectively for all official purposes,” the notification read.

Taking to X, Kambhampati said, “Happy to share a meaningful milestone for Odisha as Raj Bhavan is now Lok Bhavan, a name that truly reflects the aspirations of our people.”

Inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guided by the Ministry of Home Affairs, this change reinforces our commitment to transparency, accessibility, and a stronger public connect, he said.

Terming it as a historic step towards people-centric governance, the Governor wrote, “Lok Bhavan now stands as a vibrant space for public engagement and inclusive progress, reflecting our resolve to build deeper participation in governance. I am honoured to lead this transition for Odisha.”

With this change, Odisha takes an important step toward moving away from colonial names and embracing a people-focused approach to governance, officials said.