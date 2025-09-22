Odisha seeks change in venue of PM meet

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has proposed to the Centre to change the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting on September 27 from Berhampur to Jharsuguda in view of the forecast for heavy rain,State’s Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Pujari said the venue in Berhampur has been prepared for the function, but it needs to be changed in the wake of the weather forecast. “We have decided Jharsuguda as the alternative venue for the PM’s meeting and accordingly sought permission from the PMO,” he said.

“We are expecting that the PMO will respond to the proposal,” he said. Pujari, who was overseeing arrangements in Berhampur, visited Jharsuguda during the day and held discussions with the district administration over the proposal. He said district officials have visited some proposed venues in Jharsuguda.

In a special bulletin, the IMD said two low-pressure areas are likely over the Bay of Bengal, one on September 22 and another on September 25. It said heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms, is very likely in the region till September 27 as a result of the weather systems.