Odisha: Temp dips at 9 places

Bhubaneswar: Mercury level dropped to 10 degrees Celsius and below at nine places in Odisha in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological centre said here on Sunday.

G Udayagiri was the coldest at 6.4 degrees Celsius followed by Sundargarh (7.4), Kirei (7.8), Phulbani (8.5), Daringbadi (8.5), Angul (9), Keonjhar (9), Rourkela (9.4) and Jharsuguda (10).

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 15.1 and 14.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

