Odisha to begin survey for rural housing scheme

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will begin survey to identify beneficiaries for housing scheme PM Awas Yojana-Rural on January 24, Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik said on Monday. Speaking to reporters, Naik said the survey is likely to be completed in two months.

The application process has been simplified. “Eligible persons can apply to get a house under PMAY. They can apply in both online and offline mode. A portal would also be launched for this purpose,” he said.

Naik appealed to the poor people living in kutcha houses to apply for a house under the scheme. “About 18 lakh new beneficiaries are expected in the State. However, the number may increase to 20-22 lakh,” he said.

The minister said PMAY guidelines have been relaxed to include maximum number of households under the scheme.