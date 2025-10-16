Odisha to provide 5 kg more rice under PDS

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is planning to provide an additional 5 kg rice to the poor under the public distribution system (PDS), a minister told reporters here on Wednesday. “We are thinking of providing an additional 5 kg rice to all 3.25 crore people who are covered under food security schemes. The final decision will be taken by the Chief Minister,” Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra said.

Currently, the government provides 5 kg rice per person under the PDS. “As many beneficiaries have said that 5 kg per month is insufficient, the government is considering distributing an additional 5 kg of rice to each of them,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, the Sate government has decided to stop the distribution of subsidised rice to beneficiaries who fail to complete their electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) verification by next month.

Currently, more than 15.67 lakh beneficiaries across Odisha remain unverified.

Although they continue receiving rice, the government will halt distribution for those who do not complete the mandatory e-KYC process by the deadline, he added.

He, however, clarified that if the Centre extends the e-KYC deadline, the State will follow suit. “Beneficiaries who are left out can also submit a written appeal for consideration,” Patra said.