Odisha Tourism delegation participates in WTM in London

London: A delegation of Odisha Tourism, led by Tourism Minister Aswini Kumar Patra and Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, attended the World Travel Market (WTM) in London.

More than 2,500 exhibitors from over 100 countries attended the three-day event held at ExCel in London from November 7 to 9.

The Odisha Tourism Stand at WTM 2022 received positive feedback for its emphasis on promoting eco-tourism, handicrafts and handloom from the State on a global scale.

"It is a matter of great pride to see the Odisha flag flying high at WTM 2022," Aswini Patra said.

"Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, tourism in Odisha is reaching new heights. Odisha Tourism's participation in WTM London 2022 has ensured the presence of brand Odisha on the international stage, which will aid in the promotion of Odisha's world class tourism infrastructure on a global scale", he added. Considered to be among the biggest travel shows in the world, the World Travel Market (WTM), London provided the State with perfect platform for networking and business opportunities. Owing to the COVID pandemic, the WTM was last held in 2019. Being organised after a gap of three years, there is huge enthusiasm among the exhibitors to promote themselves at the international level through WTM.

The participation of Odisha Tourism in WTM 2022 has garnered positive feedback among the Tourism and Travel fraternity of India owing to its efforts towards pitching Odisha as a leading tourism destination in the country with its niche tourism products.

The Incredible India Stand was inaugurated on November 7.