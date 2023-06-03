Odisha Train accident 233 dead 900 injured

In one of the deadliest and most ghastly train accidents in recent times involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train in Balasore over 200 people were killed and 900 are injured.

Citing the latest report, Odisha Chief Secretary said the death count stands at 233, while around 900 people were injured in the accident that occurred in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday

Three NDRF units, 4 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force units, over 15 fire rescue teams, 30 doctors, 200 police personnel and 60 ambulances have been mobilised to the site CS said in a statement.

Efforts are underway to cut the only bogie left which was severely damaged after the horrific train accident in Odisha's Balasore, state Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said on Saturday. The Chief Secretary informed that the death toll is currently at 233 while at least 900 people were injured and undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the Union Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnav who reached the accident site asked political parties not to politicise the tragic incident.

"It's a big tragic accident. Railway, NDRF, SDRF, and State govt are conducting the rescue operation. Best possible healthcare facilities will be provided. Compensation was announced yesterday. A high-level committee has been formed to inquire about it.

It is too early to comment on how the accident happened. It cannot be said if it was negligence yet. For now, the focus should be on rescue and healthcare for the injured. The event should not be politicised. Human emotions should be our priority," said the Union Railways Minister while speaking to media at the accident site.