Odisha Vision Documents: Over 3L people give suggestions

Bhubaneswar: Over 3 lakh people from India and abroad have provided suggestions for the preparation of Odisha Vision Documents for 2036 and 2047, officials said on Sunday. The suggestions were provided via email, WhatsApp and the dedicated website of the government.

In a statement, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, “Thank you Odisha for coming forward with valued inputs for shaping Odisha’s future.” The vision documents were being prepared to build a ‘Bikasita’ or developed Odisha with the State’s centenary in 2036 and 100 years of the country’s Independence in 2047, officials said.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been used to meticulously review and analyse the suggestions, ensuring that every voice is considered and the best ideas are incorporated into the State’s strategic roadmap.

This innovative step underscores Odisha’s commitment to utilising cutting-edge technology for enhancing citizen-driven policy-making, it added.

Deputy chief ministers Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida also lauded the participation of a large number of people, emphasising the power of collective effort in realising the vision of a prosperous Odisha.

The 17 areas in which the suggestions were being sought include agriculture and rural development, sustainable mining practices, tourism and heritage, urban development and climate resilience.