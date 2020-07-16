Odisha's Coronavirus positive cases cross 15,000 mark

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 positive cases crossed the 15,000 mark in Odisha with 494 new infectees in last 24 hours, informed the health department on Thursday.

The corona death toll also rose to 79 with two more deaths in Ganjam district in the last 24 hours.

Two male patients aged 51 and 34 years succumbed to the virus. The total number of Covid deaths reached 48 in the Ganjam district.

The total positive cases have increased to 15,392 in the state.

Out of the 494 fresh positive cases, 322 were reported from the quarantine centres and 172 are local cases.

Ganjam district reported highest 246 positive cases followed by Khordha (64) and Cuttack (38).

While the active cases stand at 4,813, as many as 10,476 have recovered so far.