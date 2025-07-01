Oil Prices Drop, LPG Cylinder Costs Cut; Delhi Bans Fuel for Old Vehicles

Global oil prices have fallen as tensions between Iran and Israel have eased and OPEC+ is producing more oil. As a result, commercial LPG prices in India have been cut from July 1, 2025. A 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders are now cheaper by ₹58.50

New prices in major cities:

Delhi: ₹1,665

Mumbai: ₹1,616

Kolkata: ₹1,769

Chennai: ₹1,823.50

Domestic LPG cylinder prices remain the same

Fuel Ban for Old Vehicles in Delhi

Starting July 1, 2025, Delhi stopped selling petrol or diesel to old vehicles:

Petrol vehicles older than 15 years

Diesel vehicles older than 10 years

Fuel stations will use cameras (ANPR) to check vehicle age and refuse fuel. They will also fine, impound, or scrap old vehicles

Why It Matters