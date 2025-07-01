  • Menu
Oil Prices Drop, LPG Cylinder Costs Cut; Delhi Bans Fuel for Old Vehicles

Highlights

As global oil prices fall due to eased Iran-Israel tensions, Indian LPG cylinder prices for businesses have been cut from July 1. Meanwhile, Delhi will stop selling fuel to petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years to reduce pollution.

Global oil prices have fallen as tensions between Iran and Israel have eased and OPEC+ is producing more oil. As a result, commercial LPG prices in India have been cut from July 1, 2025. A 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders are now cheaper by ₹58.50

New prices in major cities:

  • Delhi: ₹1,665
  • Mumbai: ₹1,616
  • Kolkata: ₹1,769
  • Chennai: ₹1,823.50
  • Domestic LPG cylinder prices remain the same

Fuel Ban for Old Vehicles in Delhi

Starting July 1, 2025, Delhi stopped selling petrol or diesel to old vehicles:

  • Petrol vehicles older than 15 years
  • Diesel vehicles older than 10 years

Fuel stations will use cameras (ANPR) to check vehicle age and refuse fuel. They will also fine, impound, or scrap old vehicles

Why It Matters

  • Lower oil prices and more supply indicated cheaper fuel-based goods.
  • The LPG price cut helps hotels, restaurants, and small shops save money.
  • Delhi’s ban on old vehicles is meant to reduce pollution and improve air quality.
