Live
- India vs England: Changes in Playing XI for Second Test (July 2, 2025)
- SBI's balance sheet size bigger than GDP of 175 countries: Data
- Blast At Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi Firecracker Factory Claims Six Lives, Multiple Injured
- Bhumi Pednekar applauds UNDP India’s efforts to empower youth in driving sustainable development goals
- Mandhana closes in on No. 1 T20I ranking after century against England
- Oil Prices Drop, LPG Cylinder Costs Cut; Delhi Bans Fuel for Old Vehicles
- Elon Musk’s xAI Is Hiring: Roles Open in Payments, AI, Design & Engineering, With Remote Options
- Maha Assembly: Cong MLA Nana Patole suspended for a day, Oppn stages walkout
- PM Modi's visit to focus on trade, investment: Namibian Presidency
- Nothing Launches Phone 3 and Headphone 1 Today: Price, Features and Details
Oil Prices Drop, LPG Cylinder Costs Cut; Delhi Bans Fuel for Old Vehicles
Highlights
As global oil prices fall due to eased Iran-Israel tensions, Indian LPG cylinder prices for businesses have been cut from July 1. Meanwhile, Delhi will stop selling fuel to petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years to reduce pollution.
Global oil prices have fallen as tensions between Iran and Israel have eased and OPEC+ is producing more oil. As a result, commercial LPG prices in India have been cut from July 1, 2025. A 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders are now cheaper by ₹58.50
New prices in major cities:
- Delhi: ₹1,665
- Mumbai: ₹1,616
- Kolkata: ₹1,769
- Chennai: ₹1,823.50
- Domestic LPG cylinder prices remain the same
Fuel Ban for Old Vehicles in Delhi
Starting July 1, 2025, Delhi stopped selling petrol or diesel to old vehicles:
- Petrol vehicles older than 15 years
- Diesel vehicles older than 10 years
Fuel stations will use cameras (ANPR) to check vehicle age and refuse fuel. They will also fine, impound, or scrap old vehicles
Why It Matters
- Lower oil prices and more supply indicated cheaper fuel-based goods.
- The LPG price cut helps hotels, restaurants, and small shops save money.
- Delhi’s ban on old vehicles is meant to reduce pollution and improve air quality.
Next Story