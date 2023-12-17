Oil trapped inside Chennai's creek area: Coast Guard

In the matter of oil spillage, the Coast Guard on Sunday said the oil spill is trapped inside the Ennore creek area here and there is 'nil' egress. Coast Guard ships and helicopters immediately responded to the spill on December 10, and it was appropriately 'neutralised,' a Defence release said.

Oil spills mixed with floodwaters were observed in Ernavur, in north Chennai, which made its way till Ennore creek and Buckingham canal. "Traces of oil were also seen in the coastal waters close to Kosathalaiyar river mouth on December 10." The oil spill spread to about 20 square kilometer, which was 'light sheen to dark brown' in colour and was estimated to be approximately 10 tonne as per the standard method of spill quantity calculation.

"No oil spill was found extending into the sea thereafter as the flood water outflow into the sea through Kosathalaiyar river was less and the oil got trapped inside the creek area which is being responded by the contractors," the press release said. "ICG ships and helicopters have been continuously monitoring the situation, and it is confirmed that there is nil egress of oil slick into the coastal area."

The Coast Guard has been providing necessary expert advise to the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board for necessary assessment, cleaning and recovery of spilt oil from the Ennore creek area.

Following heavy rainfall and inundation here due to cyclone Michaung, oil spills were noticed in the creek area-the Buckingham canal, affecting local people and fishermen. The spill originated from north Chennai area, where the CPCL's refinery is located. Related matters are before the National Green Tribunal's southern bench here.