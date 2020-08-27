Ola-Uber drivers threatened to go on strike in Delhi NCR from 1 September

New Delhi: Drivers working for app-based cab companies such as Uber and Ola have threatened to go on strike from 1 September in Delhi NCR. Drivers are seeking an extension to pay EMI of their vehicles increase in fare per km, reduction in commission by companies operating the services and rollback of e-challan.

Sarvodaya Drivers Association of Delhi, a union of Ola-Uber drivers, claimed that around 200,000 taxis have been attached to them in the NCR. On Thursday, they said they would go on strike from 1 September until their demands were met. The association said that most of the drivers associated with the association are those who have taken loans from the bank to buy vehicles and have to pay monthly installments of up to Rs 15,000.

Kamaljit Gill, president of Sarvodaya Drivers Association of Delhi, said that our condition had deteriorated since the lockdown. Most of the people are still working from home, due to which the number of customers has come down to only 10%. He said that the drivers are struggling to meet the daily target. Kamaljeet said that we have sent a letter to the Prime Minister, Union Finance and Transport Ministers urging them to give exemption to pay EMI by 31 December this year.

Kamaljeet further said that he has got an exemption between March and August, but he needs to expand, as the work is not going on. He said many drivers are borrowing from friends to drive their homes. These days, after a 26% commission reduction in maintenance and fuel charges to the company, a driver is earning around Rs 150-200 per day. This is far less than what we used to earn before Covid arrived. He said that we request the government to save their livelihood otherwise drivers will have to sell their cabs or take bank cabs.

If the cab drivers go on strike, the travel of thousands of people of Delhi NCR may be affected because limited passengers are allowed to travel in government buses and the Delhi Metro has not started operations yet.