New Delhi: The old Yamuna bridge which is known as Lohe-Ka-Pul (iron bridge) has been closed for traffic movement on Tuesday as yamuna crossed the danger mark.



The Old Yamuna Bridge "bridge number 249", located in Delhi, is one of the longest and oldest bridges in India. Construction of the bridge started in 1863 and was completed in 1866. It was opened for public use in 1867. It is a double-decked steel truss bridge which runs across the Yamuna river in the eastern part of Delhi. The bridge runs east-west across the Yamuna river connecting the city of Delhi to its neighbourhood of Shadra

In the nineteenth century, two principal cities of North India, Kolkata and Delhi, were connected by railways, the bridge being the last link on this route. The bridge initially had a single line, and was later converted to a double line.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police said: “Iron bridge pusta road Gandhi Nagar is closed for public/traffic till further orders due to dangerous level of water in Yamuna river. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly.”

Delhi is on high alert as water level in Yamuna river reached to 206.24 meter, which is above the danger mark. This water level was recorded by Central Water Commission (CWC). The danger mark of river is 205.33 metres.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his government was in touch with the Central Water Commission and that the water level was 203.58 meters.

“According to experts, there will not be any flood-like situations. However, we are prepared if it does happen. If the water level rises to 206 meters, we will initiate evacuation. We have identified 41,000 people living in the nearby areas of the Yamuna riverbank, and we have established relief camps for them,” Kejriwal said in 1978 water level crossed 207 meters at the old bridge.

According to officials, in 2013 about eight lakh cusecs of water was released from Hathni Kund Barrage when water levels were 207.32 mm. In 2013, 8 lakh Cusec of water was released from the Hathni Kund Barrage, and the Yamuna River level reached 207.32 mm, but it did not result in a flood. Even in 2019 though water level was 206.6 mm there was no flood.