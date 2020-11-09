Om is world's youngest computer programmer

Ahmedabad: A Class II student, Arham Om Talsania, from Ahmedabad based Udgam School For Children, has created a Guinness World Record by clearing the powerful Python programming language exam at the age of six. The exam was conducted at Pearson VueTest Center authorised by Microsoft on January 23, 2020.

The test, which is difficult to crack by many buddy engineers, has been passed by this incredible boy, thus becoming the world's youngest computer programmer.

Arham has broken the earlier Guinness record of seven-year-old Muhammad Hamza Shahzad, a British boy of Pakistani origin. In an exam where a candidate needed 700 out of 1000 marks to get the prestigious certificate, Arham Talsania, now turned 7, had scored 900 and got recognised as 'Microsoft Technology Associate'.

Arham, son of software engineer parents, was much interested in computers and tablets since he was an infant. He started operating a tablet when he wasn't even two years old. His hunger for different computing devices was very high, and by his 3rd birthday, he ended up using all types of Operating Systems – Android, Windows, and iOS.

By the age of 5, he already knew all the standard programming apps that children learn once they are in class VI, such as Scratch and Tynker. Since he has much interest in playing video games and wanted to build his own video games, these apps were not enough, hence learned python.

This youngest computer programmer sees his father as a role model. His father, Om Talsania is currently working as a Technology Head for one of the U.S.-based multinational companies. Explaining the journey of achieving the feat, a proud father said "He loves playing videogames and wanted to build his own.

I showed him some of my own work, and he got inspired to build his own game using Python. I started giving him basic training in Python programming, and soon, he picked up quickly. He started learning how to build games using Python programming language.