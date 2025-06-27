Omar: Talks on restoring statehood should end soon

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Thursday that discussions on restoring statehood to the Union Territory should be concluded soon so that people can get what they have been demanding.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a special national integration camp organised by the Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh NCC Directorate here, Abdullah also lauded the sanctioning of several projects for the Union Territory. “Let there be discussions, it is a good thing. But we would want the discussions to conclude soon and that we get what we are demanding,” he said.

Welcoming the sanctioning of several projects for Jammu and Kashmir, including tunnels, costing Rs 10,600 crore, the chief minister said these projects will give a huge boost to the Union Territory.

“There was a demand for a Mughal Road tunnel for long, since the road was completed in 2008-09. People wanted the road to remain open throughout the year. Similarly, there was a long-pending demand for a tunnel on the Sadhna pass to connect Tangdhar that has been approved.

“Many other projects have been approved,” the chief minister said, adding that Rs 10,600 crore is not a nominal amount. “Now, we will have to try for some more tunnels, like in Gurez, which have been left out,” he said.

The National Conference leader said the youngsters who associate themselves with the National Cadet Corps (NCC) benefit immensely.

“It inculcates discipline, self-awareness, self-confidence and patriotism, as well as develop some relationships that benefit them lifelong,” he said.

Abdullah said these youngsters can achieve a lot in their young age.