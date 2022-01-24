Omicron in community transmission

New Delhi: The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is in the community transmission stage in India and has become dominant in multiple metros where new cases have been rising exponentially, the INSACOG has said in its latest bulletin.

The INSACOG, in its bulletin released on Sunday, said while most Omicron cases so far have been asymptomatic or mild, hospitalisations and ICU cases have increased in the current wave and the threat level remains unchanged.

The INSACOG, under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, reports genomic surveillance of SARS CoV-2 across the country through sequencing of samples from sentinel sites and also detailed state-wise district analysis for some States.

Meanwhile, India logged 3,33,533 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,92,37,264, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The active cases have increased to 21,87,205, while the death toll has climbed to 4,89,409 with 525 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 5.57 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.18 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 73,840 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.