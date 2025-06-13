One dies in clash over cattle smuggling

Bhadrak: Internet services have been suspended in parts of Bhadrak district in the wake of tension following the death of a man during a clash over cattle smuggling, police said on Thursday. Bhadrak SP Manoj Rout said the decision to suspend internet services for 24 hours from 6 am of Thursday was taken in order to maintain law and order situation.

The district administration has also deployed more than 700 security personnel in sensitive areas of Bhadrak, he said. Taking to X, DIG, Eastern Range (Balasore), said: “In Tihidi incident, 12 accused persons were arrested from various locations. 27 platoons deployed, engaged in community dialogue to maintain peace & order. Situation under close watch.

Appeal for calm & cooperation from public.”

The internet services have been suspended in five areas – Bhadrak Municipality, Bhadrak Block, Dhamnagar NAC, Dhamnagar Block and Tihidi Block, the SP said. The deceased has been identified as Santosh Parida (45) of Kasati village.

He died on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, the SP said. Parida was allegedly attacked by members of a rival group for opposing cattle smuggling on May 30, he said, quoting the FIR lodged by the family members.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh and job for one of the family members of the deceased, and ordered strict action against the culprits. “We stand with the bereaved family, and are taking all necessary steps to ensure peace prevails,” he said.