- ‘BJP scared’: Police manhandled party workers, says Abhishek Banerjee
- One killed, 22 injured as Hyderabad-bound bus overturns in Goa
- Delhi court sends NIA's 'most wanted' terrorist Shahnawaz to 7-day police remand
- Injuries a problem for Spanish sides in Champions League action
- Jungles in poll-bound MP throwing up guns: Pistols worth Rs 75 lakh seized within a month
- Air India's San Francisco flight, once diverted to Russia's Magadan, cancelled on due to operational issues
- China’s economy could be regaining momentum after major slowdown
- Moderate tremors felt in parts of North Bengal; no damage reported
- Asian Games: Indian men beat Kyrgyzstan; women lose to top seed China in fourth round of chess Team event
- Nitish Kumar calls all party meeting on Tuesday to discuss caste survey
One person was killed and 22 others injured after a Hyderabad-bound bus overturned at Dharbandora in South Goa on Monday evening, police said.
Panaji: One person was killed and 22 others injured after a Hyderabad-bound bus overturned at Dharbandora in South Goa on Monday evening, police said.
Police said that the accident occurred when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle.
"One person died in the accident, while 22 passengers are rushed to a nearby health centre and undergoing treatment," police said.
Sources said that there were more than 30 passengers, all tourists, in the bus. They were rescued by locals from the area.
