One nation, one election crucial for progress, urge all to support: PM Modi

Addressing the nation for the 11th consecutive time on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on all political parties to support the concept of 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOE) to ensure India's steady progress.

"The frequent elections in the country are hindering the nation's progress," PM Modi emphasised.

"Today, connecting every scheme to elections has become a habit because elections are held every few months in the country. The media often portrays that all these schemes are announced because of the elections," the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting the impact of the constant cycle of elections on developmental works in India, the Prime Minister said, "Every developmental work is affected due to these frequent elections, and that is why, extensive discussion was held with all the political parties in the country."

He also mentioned that a committee has presented a detailed report stating that the "country will have to adopt 'One Nation, One Election' to ensure growth and progress".

With the "national Tricolour as a witness," the Prime Minister, standing at the Red Fort, said, "Today, I call on all political factions and parties, who understand the country's Constitution well, to come forward and support the realisation of the dream of 'One Nation, One Election' for the steady progress and optimal use of India's resources."

The concept of 'One Nation, One Election' entails the simultaneous conduct of Lok Sabha and all Assembly elections once every five years.

This idea does not include panchayat elections, municipal elections, or by-elections. Implementing this initiative would necessitate a constitutional amendment, which would need to be put in force by 50 per cent of the states.

According to the NITI Aayog report, a policy think tank of the Government of India, in the last 30 years, there has not been a single year without an election to either Lok Sabha, State Assembly or sometimes both.

The report highlighted that, as a result of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the government is prohibited from introducing any new projects, development work, or policy decisions until the elections are concluded.

Supporters of ONOE argue that it causes the state machinery to grind to a halt, resulting in what is referred to as "policy paralysis".