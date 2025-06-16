One patient dies of brain stroke

Dhenkanal: The death of a patient, Krupasindhu Mallik, was due to brain stroke and not diarrhoea . Mallik belonged to Bhuban NAC Ward No 12 and he died due to brain stroke on Saturday. After news of diarrhoea deaths spread in media, the district health administration conducted an inquiry and submitted a report to the Collector on Sunday evening in this regard.

However, the district administration has admitted that people have been affected by diarrhoea in Bhuban NAC in Wards Nos 8, 9 , 10, 12 and 13. The health administration has taken rapid steps by disinfecting wells, providing medicines and checking erring restaurants and fast food stalls in Bhuban , said Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer Sanjay Mohapatra. The Public Health officials are also conducting campaign to inform people not to use water from infected sources.