One terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter

Srinagar: One unidentified terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter between the terrorists and the security forces at Rawalpora in South Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Sunday.

The gunfight took place after the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"One unidentified terrorist killed in the encounter at Shopian. Operation is going on," police said.

The encounter started on Saturday evening. The operation is still going on.