One village volunteer killed, 4 injured in Manipur gunfight

One village volunteer was killed while four others were injured during a gunfight between two armed groups in Manipur on Saturday, the police said.

Imphal: One village volunteer was killed while four others were injured during a gunfight between two armed groups in Manipur on Saturday, the police said.

Police said the gun battle broke out between Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts after armed cadres of rival groups engaged in a fierce clash in Satang village.

The warring groups retreated after security forces rushed to the hilly area. The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Imphal.

One of the injured suffered a splinter injury on his face, while another was hit on the thigh, a police officer said.

Further details are awaited.

