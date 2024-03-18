  • Menu
Online Chikitsa Mitra’s free health camp benefits over 100 rural women
New Delhi : Online Chikitsa Mitra, a rural health-tech start-up, organised a free online health check-up camp for over 100 women in underprivileged areas across India, the company said on Monday.

The camp delivered comprehensive health assessments covering vital parameters such as blood pressure, pulse, oxygen saturation, weight, height, and temperature, as well as facilitated subsequent online consultations.

It was held in states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, Orissa, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Goa, and Karnataka.

"The impetus for this initiative originated from our observation of numerous female patients facing challenges in completing their treatment due to financial constraints related to travel," said Smriti Tandon, co-founder of Online Chikitsa Mitra.

“Our goal was to enhance their well-being by offering accessible healthcare, facilitating comprehensive treatment, and, in turn, expanding our reach and impact on the communities we serve,” she added.

Founded in 2019, Online Chikitsa Mitra aims to deliver quality, long-term healthcare.

