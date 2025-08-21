Online money gaming a major problem for society

New Delhi: The Centre has realised that online real money gaming has been a major problem for society and chose to forego revenue loss in preference to people’s welfare, a government source said on Wednesday. The government has tabled “Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025” in the Lok Sabha, which proposes to promote eSports and online social gaming while banning money gaming in any form.

“Online gaming involving money has become a major problem for society. Every Parliamentarian has raised concerns about its ill effects. Between revenue from one-third of the industry segment and society welfare, the government has chosen society welfare,” the source said.

According to the source, actions against entities involved in money gaming under the bill will be mainly taken by state governments.

The bill proposes that any person offering an online money gaming service in violation of the stipulated provisions will face imprisonment of up to three years or a fine that may extend to Rs 1 crore or both. The provisions also stipulate imprisonment of up to two years and or a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh, or both, for those indulging in advertisements in contravention of rules.

Several online real money gaming platforms masquerade themselves as a “game of skills” to differentiate themselves from gambling or betting, the source said.

“Those who play the games are victims. They will not be punished as per the bill, but there will be action on those who provide real money gaming platforms, facilitate transaction services, etc,” the source said.