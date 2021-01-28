Online Rummy Games: Kerala HC Notice to Kohli, Tamannaah

The Kerala High Court has served notices to Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, and actress Tamannaah Bhatia, and famous Malayalam actor Aju Varghese. They have been served notices because they are the ambassadors of the online Rummy games! While Kerala's High Court chief judge S Manikumar, and judge Anil K Narendra were enquiring about online Rummy games on Wednesday they came across the names of the ambassadors of the game. They also sought response from the Kerala government regarding the same. Pali Vadakkan, who is a native of Thrissur, had registered a complaint in this regard.



"Online Rummy games are becoming popular day by day. This is prohibited by law in all states. There is a 1960 Act in Kerala. But so far, no action has been taken. Online Rummy is not added in this act. When star celebrities promote such games people are bound to get misled and lured into the game. They fall prey to gambling," stated the petitioner in his complaint.

Ambassadors, State governments, state IT section, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, and two private organisations are running or have taken part in online Rummy games. Even Sandalwood actors had promoted online Rummy games, besides promoting Cosmetics, Gutka, and Chemical medicines for the sake of money. People had severely protested in this regard. Prominent stars are expected to act responsibly in society without misleading people and especially the younger generation, who are their ardent followers. They should set a classic example exhorting them to lead respectable and ideal lives.

It now remains to be seen if celebrities will set high standards for themselves and restrain from promoting such things which could mislead the gullible public.

Meanwhile, Tamanaah is busy with her film projects while Virat Kohli is busy playing a doting father to his just born daughter.