Only Congress can defeat Cong: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday, talking about the factionalism in the state unit, said that nobody can defeat his party, only his own party can do so in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Speaking to the media in Amritsar, Sidhu said, "No one can defeat Congress. Only Congress can defeat itself."

Notably, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Sidhu had urged Rahul Gandhi during his visit to the state to announce the chief ministerial face for the polls, following which Gandhi had said that the decision in this regard would be taken by the party workers. Channi will contest from Bhadaur constituency, the Congress announced as it released its third list of eight candidates for Punjab Assembly elections. The party had earlier announced Channi's candidature from Chamkaur Sahib seat.

Kejriwal said "I had said that according to our survey, Channi ji is losing from Chamkaur Sahib. Today Congress has announced that it will contest from two seats. Does this mean the survey is true?"