Only time will tell what I do next: Babul Supriyo

former Union minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo
A day after kicking off a political storm over his announcement to quit politics over Facebook, former Union minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Sunday said he has met top leaders of the saffron party

Kolkata: A day after kicking off a political storm over his announcement to quit politics over Facebook, former Union minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Sunday said he has met top leaders of the saffron party, but was yet to take a call on his next course of action.

The Asansol MP told a TV channel that "only time will tell what I do in the future". Taking a dig at TMC spokesman Kunal Ghosh for his assertion that Supriyo was staging a drama and didn't have the guts to quit as MP, the parliamentarian said, "I have already sought time from the Lok Sabha speaker as his consent is required before I take a decision."

"I have already met the top leadership of my party last night but only time will tell what is going to be my future move," he maintained.

