Onus of creating new world order on us, PM tells world leaders at G20 summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday underlined the need to ensure collective peace, harmony and security in the world.

Addressing the G20 summit in Bali, which got underway ealier in the day, Modi said, "The responsibility of creating a new world order for post-Covid lies on our shoulders. The need of the hour is to show concrete and collective resolve to ensure peace, harmony and security."

Referring to the next G20 meet which is scheduled to be held in India, the Prime Minister further said, "I am confident that when G20 meets in the holy land of Buddha and Gandhi, we'll agree to convey a strong message of peace to the world."

At the @g20org Summit this morning, spoke at the session on Food and Energy Security. Highlighted India's efforts to further food security for our citizens. Also spoke about the need to ensure adequate supply chains as far as food and fertilisers are concerned.

Referring to the Ukraine conflict, Modi emphasised that the world has to find a way to ensure ceasefire and return to diplomacy.



Citing the example of the second World War and the havoc created by it, the Prime Minister said that world leaders then had made serious efforts to ensure peace "and now it is our turn".

Global supply chains are in ruins, the Prime Minister noted due to the prevailing geopolitical situation, which has led to a crisis of essential goods globally.

"Today's fertilizer shortage is tomorrow's food crisis, for which the world will not have a solution. We should build a mutual agreement to maintain the supply chain of both manure and food grains," Modi said in his address in Bali.

Multilateral summits present wonderful opportunities for leaders to exchange views on diverse issues.



Prime Ministers @narendramodi and Mark Rutte interact during the @g20org Summit in Bali.

"By 2030, half of our electricity will be generated from renewable sources. Therefore time-bound and affordable finance and sustainable supply of technology to developing countries is essential for inclusive energy transition," he noted further.



Highlighting the significance of India's energy-security, Modi said that it is important for global growth, since it's among the world's fastest growing economies.

"We must not allow any restrictions on supply of energy and therefore stability in the energy market should be ensured," he said, adding that India is committed to clean energy and environment.